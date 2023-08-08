Iran announces readiness to export heavy water derivatives

Shafaq News / The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran declared its preparedness to export derivatives of heavy water.

In a televised statement, the organization's head, Mohammed Eslami, explained, "In the realm of lasers, we employ a fusion of laser technology and biotechnology using derivatives of heavy water, which are used in harmful substances. This process is currently undergoing testing, and this endeavor ignites hope that we can expand this technology."

The President of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization elaborated, "Derivatives of heavy water represent one of the latest accomplishments of advanced nations, numbering only two or three countries. Now, we are counted among these nations and are poised to export these derivatives to other countries as well."