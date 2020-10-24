Iraq News

Iran announces new restrictions to confront coronavirus

Shafaq News / Iran announced new Covid-19 measures including closing religious shrines and shopping centers in 43 cities a government spokesman said on Saturday.

Spokesman Ali Rabiei said in a press statement that, "From October 26 to November 20, all government institutions in Tehran has decided to keep half its administrative staff working from home permanently.”

Rabiei pointed out that "the new measures include closing shopping centers, universities, schools, restaurants, religious shrines, scientific seminaries, entertainment centers, cinemas and theaters, and disrupting sports competitions, while food stores, bakeries, administrative and service institutions and security centers will continue their usual activities."

The escalating outbreak in Iran has killed more than 32 thousand people so far.

Officials have complained that many Iranians ignored appeals to stay at home and wearing masks in public places which increase the number of infections.

Iran ranks the thirteenth in the world in coronavirus infections.

