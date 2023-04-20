Iran announces Saturday as Eid al-Fitr

Shafaq News / The office of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced that the first day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, would be on Saturday. The announcement came after Iraq's top Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, also announced that Eid al-Fitr would begin on Saturday.

Prior to these announcements, the Sunni Waqf Bureau, the Iraqi Jurisprudence Assembly, and the Iraqi Dar al-Iftaa, along with the Kurdish Region Waqf, had declared that Eid al-Fitr would begin on Friday.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Turkey had also announced that Eid al-Fitr would begin on Friday.