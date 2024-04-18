Iran adopts the eye-for-an-eye principle with Israel regarding attacking nuclear facilities

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iran issued a warning to Israel regarding potential attacks on its nuclear facilities.

Ahmad Haghtalab, the commander responsible for protecting Iran's nuclear sites within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), stated that Iran has "identified Israel's nuclear centers and possesses the necessary intelligence about all potential targets."

"The threats of the Zionist regime against Iran's nuclear facilities make it possible to review our nuclear doctrine and deviate from our previous considerations," Haghtalab was quoted by the Tasnim news agency, warning that if "Israel were to take action against Iran's nuclear sites, Iran would respond with advanced missiles targeting Israel's own nuclear facilities."

"Our hands are on the trigger." He warned.

Earlier, Zohar Palti, a senior ex-Mossad official, told Sky News that striking Iran's nuclear facilities was being considered as an option by Israel following a recent attack.

Many Israeli officials announced Tel Aviv's intention to retaliate against Iran's missile and drone attack on April 13. However, the US and European countries expressed concerns over the decision of reprisal, calling for restraint, but the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, continues to escalate.

After meeting with the German and British foreign ministers, who both traveled to Israel trying to prevent escalating confrontation, Prime Minister Netanyahu's office stated that he thanked Annalena Baerbock and David Cameron for their support, saying, "I want to make it clear - we will make our own decisions, and the State of Israel will do everything necessary to defend itself."