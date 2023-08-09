Iran acquires supersonic cruise missile technology amidst rising tensions

Shafaq News / Iranian media outlets disclosed today that Iran has acquired the necessary technology to construct a supersonic cruise missile, which remains "under testing" and is poised to herald a "new era" in Iran's defensive capabilities.

This announcement emerges amidst escalating tensions with the United States in the Gulf, following last week's revelation of new ships equipped with missiles boasting a range of 600 kilometers.

Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim stated, "This missile, representing a new generation of domestically produced Iranian cruise missiles, is currently undergoing tests and is expected to usher in a new era of Iran's defense prowess."

Earlier, Iranian news agencies reported that the Islamic Republic had provided the Revolutionary Guard's naval force with drones and missiles capable of reaching 1,000 kilometers. This occurred as the United States proposed deploying guards to secure merchant vessels traversing the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf.

The news agency added, "Various types of drones and several hundred cruise missiles and ballistic missiles with ranges between 300 and 1,000 kilometers" were among the systems and equipment incorporated into the capabilities of the Revolutionary Guard's naval force.

Ali Reza Tangsiri, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard's navy, indicated that the new missiles possess enhanced precision and a longer range. He affirmed, "Cruise missiles can attack multiple targets simultaneously, and orders can be altered after launch."

Furthermore, the Revolutionary Guard's naval forces unveiled new ships armed with missiles with a range of up to 600 kilometers during maneuvers conducted in the Gulf waters from the disputed Abu Musa Island, claimed by both Iran and the UAE.

The exercises are intended to safeguard the security of Gulf waters and "Iranian islands," as stated in a press release by the Guard.

During these maneuvers, ballistic missiles, accurate sea-launched missiles, and drones were tested. The revelation of Fatah and Ghadir maritime missiles occurred alongside ships equipped with missiles boasting a range of 600 kilometers.

This unveiling transpired as tensions continue to escalate with the United States in the Gulf region. The Iranian moves come following Washington's announcement last week that it could soon deploy armed marines to safeguard commercial ships in the area. Iran frequently asserts that the detained ships have committed shipping-related violations and the release of some of these vessels has been conditional upon the liberation of detained Iranian ships by other countries.