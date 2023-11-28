Iran acquires Mil Mi-28 Chopper, Sukhoi Su-35 Jet from Russia

Shafaq News/ Arrangements have been finalized for the delivery of Russian-made Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters, and Yak-130 jet trainers to Iran, a deputy defense minister told Iranian media on Tuesday.

Speaking to Tasnim, Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Mahdi Farahi said plans have been finalized for Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters, and Yak-130 jet trainers to join the combat units of the Iranian Armed Forces.

He said those three advanced military aircraft will be definitely at Iran's disposal and the processes are currently under way.

The general noted that Iran has the strongest fleet of military helicopters in the region in terms of quantity and has upgraded the capabilities of the chopper after carrying out several projects.

Iran has not acquired any new fighter aircraft in recent years, excluding a few Russian MiG-29 Fulcrum fighters it bought in the 1990s.

Iran and Russia have signed major deals to boost their economic, energy, and military cooperation. In September, the Iranian Air Force received its first Russian-made Yak-130 jet trainers. Developed by Russia’s Yakovlev and Aermacchi, the Yakovlev Yak-130 is a subsonic two-seat jet trainer and light combat aircraft.

The advanced aircraft would allow Iranian military pilots to undergo training in operating 4+ and fifth-generation fighter jets, like Sukhoi Su-57.