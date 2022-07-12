Iran: We do not consider war as a solution; neither in Ukraine nor Afghanistan, Yemen

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Tehran confirmed that the cooperation between Iran and Russia in new technologies is not new.

Responding to a question by journalists regarding the U.S. National Security Advisor's remarks about Iran's sale of homegrown new technologies to Russia, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, said, "Cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation dates back to before the onset of the Ukraine war and no specific development came about recently in this regard."

"The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the war in Ukraine is quite clear and has been officially announced many times," he added.

"The claim of the U.S. official comes while the United States and the Europeans have for years turned the occupying and aggressor countries, including in the West Asian region, into a storehouse for their various fatal weapons," Kanaani added.

"Without these weapons, the continuation of more than seven decades of aggression, crime, and occupation by the Zionists in Occupied territories were impossible."

"We continue our efforts to stop the war and bring all parties back to negotiations. The plight of Ukrainian refugees, the war, and the deaths in that country are saddening to us; We condemn the displacement of the people of Ukraine in the same way that we condemn the displacement of the people of Afghanistan and other countries. We do not consider war as a solution; neither in Ukraine nor Afghanistan, Yemen, etc." he added.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said it was unclear whether Iran had already provided any unmanned systems to Russia. However, the U.S. has "information" that Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them as soon as this month.

"Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs, on an expedited timeline," he told reporters Monday.

Sullivan said it was proof the Russia’s overwhelming bombardments in Ukraine, which have led it to consolidate gains in the country’s east in recent weeks, was “coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons.”