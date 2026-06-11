Iran: US strikes have made ceasefire worthless

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Foreign Ministry declared Thursday that recent American military strikes had rendered the April 8 ceasefire agreement "practically meaningless," constituting “a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of international law on national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The ministry emphasized in a statement that Tehran's resolve to "neutralize the origin and source of aggressive attacks against Iran," invoking the country's inherent right to self-defense under international law, urging all regional states to prevent the use of their territory, facilities, and resources against Iran.