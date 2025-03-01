Iran: Two paramilitaries killed, manhunt begins

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iran announced that two members of its paramilitary forces were killed by terrorist agents in the south-eastern part of the country.

According to an official statement from the public relations office of the Quds Base, "Hojat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Sadeq Mahmoudi and Milad Daman Keshman, members of the Basij forces in Saravan city, were killed while returning home from work in a private car as part of a security plan for the Martyr Sajad Saravan base."

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also confirmed that a manhunt had been launched to apprehend the attackers.