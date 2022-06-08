Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran: Several killed in train derailment

Category: World

Date: 2022-06-08T05:35:13+0000
Iran: Several killed in train derailment

Shafaq News / A passenger train derailed in eastern Iran early Wednesday, killing several passengers and injuring dozens, state media reported.

A railway spokesman told state radio Irib that eight people were killed, while state TV put the death toll at 10. 

The derailment took place some 50 kilometers (30 miles) to the desert city of Tabas, on the rail that connects the town with the central city of Yazd.

Four of the seven cars in the train derailed in the early morning darkness, according to media reports.

There are fears that the number of casualties could rise.

Ambulances and three helicopters with rescue teams were arriving at the accident site in the remote area where communication is poor, reports said.

The exact cause of the accident was not immediately known.

Local media reports say that the train crashed into an excavator.

Iran has railway lines spanning almost 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) throughout the country. 

Iran saw its worst train disaster in 2004, when a train loaded with gasoline, fertilizer, sulfur and cotton crashed near Neyshabur, killing nearly 320 people and injuring 460 others.

Five villages were also damaged in the incident.

(DW)

related

Iran will defend its people and security

Date: 2020-12-31 16:09:17
Iran will defend its people and security

“Iran won't get a nuclear weapon, Israel’s Netanyahu

Date: 2021-02-26 12:00:31
“Iran won't get a nuclear weapon, Israel’s Netanyahu

White House denies recent report of prisoner exchange deal with Iran

Date: 2021-05-04 19:28:30
White House denies recent report of prisoner exchange deal with Iran

JP: Drone attacks on US in Syria are designed to harass America into leaving

Date: 2021-12-16 17:47:33
JP: Drone attacks on US in Syria are designed to harass America into leaving

Iran’s President Raisi says US ‘defeat’ in Afghanistan a chance for lasting peace

Date: 2021-08-16 11:35:07
Iran’s President Raisi says US ‘defeat’ in Afghanistan a chance for lasting peace

Iran calls for global cooperation to curb transborder terrorism in Central Asia

Date: 2022-04-23 17:43:38
Iran calls for global cooperation to curb transborder terrorism in Central Asia

Iran Quietly Pushes to Reopen Saudi Missions as Talks Inch Ahead

Date: 2021-10-13 17:08:36
Iran Quietly Pushes to Reopen Saudi Missions as Talks Inch Ahead

Ali Akbar Mohtashamipur passes away due to COVID-19

Date: 2021-06-07 09:57:10
Ali Akbar Mohtashamipur passes away due to COVID-19