Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran Military Presence at the Doha Defense Show

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-25T07:33:38+0000
Iran Military Presence at the Doha Defense Show

Shafaq News/ The U.S. State Department criticized the presence of Iranian Revolutionary Guards members at the DIMDEX Exhibition in Qatar.

"We are deeply disappointed and troubled by the presence of Iranian military officials and reportedly Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers at the Doha Defense Show in Qatar. We utterly reject their presence at the show and its maritime defense exhibit, as it is Iran that is biggest threat to maritime stability in the Gulf region." The Department said.

"Transactions related to Iranian weapons are generally sanctionable under multiple U.S. authorities, including sanctions related to terrorism and weapons of mass destruction." It added.

The DIMDEX exhibition promotes Qatar, a major non-NATO ally of the United States home to the most prominent American military base in the Middle East. However, the tiny Gulf Arab country also maintains good relations with Iran, with which it shares the world's largest gas field.

related

Iran says talks with Saudi Arabia are in progress but time is needed to resolve disputes

Date: 2021-07-06 16:26:42
Iran says talks with Saudi Arabia are in progress but time is needed to resolve disputes

Air Strikes in Syria kill Pro-Iranian Fighters, the Syrian Observatory said

Date: 2020-11-26 15:53:34
Air Strikes in Syria kill Pro-Iranian Fighters, the Syrian Observatory said

Iran has identified person who caused power outage at Natanz nuclear site, working to arrest him

Date: 2021-04-12 09:23:41
Iran has identified person who caused power outage at Natanz nuclear site, working to arrest him

Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee discussed the results of the Iraqi elections

Date: 2021-11-02 18:09:51
Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee discussed the results of the Iraqi elections

Former Iranian president calls his country's intelligence to put more effort into protecting state institutes instead of watching his house

Date: 2021-05-30 18:06:39
Former Iranian president calls his country's intelligence to put more effort into protecting state institutes instead of watching his house

Iran summons the German ambassador

Date: 2020-09-14 16:21:11
Iran summons the German ambassador

Iran’s President Raisi says US ‘defeat’ in Afghanistan a chance for lasting peace

Date: 2021-08-16 11:35:07
Iran’s President Raisi says US ‘defeat’ in Afghanistan a chance for lasting peace

Joe Biden extends US National Emergency, sanctions against Iran

Date: 2021-03-06 05:36:51
Joe Biden extends US National Emergency, sanctions against Iran