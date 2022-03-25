Iran Military Presence at the Doha Defense Show

Shafaq News/ The U.S. State Department criticized the presence of Iranian Revolutionary Guards members at the DIMDEX Exhibition in Qatar.

"We are deeply disappointed and troubled by the presence of Iranian military officials and reportedly Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers at the Doha Defense Show in Qatar. We utterly reject their presence at the show and its maritime defense exhibit, as it is Iran that is biggest threat to maritime stability in the Gulf region." The Department said.

"Transactions related to Iranian weapons are generally sanctionable under multiple U.S. authorities, including sanctions related to terrorism and weapons of mass destruction." It added.

The DIMDEX exhibition promotes Qatar, a major non-NATO ally of the United States home to the most prominent American military base in the Middle East. However, the tiny Gulf Arab country also maintains good relations with Iran, with which it shares the world's largest gas field.