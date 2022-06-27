Iran, U.S. to hold indirect talks in Doha on Tuesday

Shafaq News / Indirect talks between Iran and the United States will start on Tuesday in Qatar's capital, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Monday, amid a push by the European Union to break a months-long impasse in negotiations to secure a 2015 nuclear pact.

Confirming the arch foes will meet in Doha this week, the U.S. State Department said Iran needed to decide to drop additional demands that go beyond the nuclear pact.

"Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will travel to Doha on Tuesday for the nuclear talks," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Naser Kanani told state news agency IRNA.

Earlier, a source briefed on the visit said that U.S. Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, was expected to arrive in Doha on Monday and meet the Qatari foreign minister. An Iranian official also told Reuters that Iran's Bagheri Kani, would be in Doha for the talks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

(Reuters)