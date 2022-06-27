Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran, U.S. to hold indirect talks in Doha on Tuesday

Category: World

Date: 2022-06-27T17:44:52+0000
Iran, U.S. to hold indirect talks in Doha on Tuesday

Shafaq News / Indirect talks between Iran and the United States will start on Tuesday in Qatar's capital, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Monday, amid a push by the European Union to break a months-long impasse in negotiations to secure a 2015 nuclear pact.

Confirming the arch foes will meet in Doha this week, the U.S. State Department said Iran needed to decide to drop additional demands that go beyond the nuclear pact.

"Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will travel to Doha on Tuesday for the nuclear talks," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Naser Kanani told state news agency IRNA.

Earlier, a source briefed on the visit said that U.S. Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, was expected to arrive in Doha on Monday and meet the Qatari foreign minister. An Iranian official also told Reuters that Iran's Bagheri Kani, would be in Doha for the talks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

(Reuters)

related

Iran Military Presence at the Doha Defense Show

Date: 2022-03-25 07:33:38
Iran Military Presence at the Doha Defense Show

Iran turns off two UN watchdog devices at nuclear site

Date: 2022-06-08 17:15:45
Iran turns off two UN watchdog devices at nuclear site

A helicopter carrying ballot boxes crashed in Khuzestan province, southwest of Iran

Date: 2021-06-19 12:20:06
A helicopter carrying ballot boxes crashed in Khuzestan province, southwest of Iran

Iran: No talk of interim deal in Vienna

Date: 2021-12-06 08:38:32
Iran: No talk of interim deal in Vienna

Iran launchs a new missile base

Date: 2021-01-08 09:05:00
Iran launchs a new missile base

U.S. issues sanctions tied to supporters of Hezbollah, Iran

Date: 2021-09-17 18:35:26
U.S. issues sanctions tied to supporters of Hezbollah, Iran

Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout "nuclear terrorism"

Date: 2021-04-11 15:29:47
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout "nuclear terrorism"

WSJ: U.S. plans to sanction Iran's drones and guided missiles

Date: 2021-07-29 16:01:57
WSJ: U.S. plans to sanction Iran's drones and guided missiles