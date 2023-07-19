Iran Calls for Establishing a Regional Islamic Court in Collaboration with Iraq, Islamic States

Shafaq News/ The Iranian government has called on Iraq to establish a regional court in collaboration with other Islamic nations to arbitrate conflicts among these states independently of international law.

The Assistant to the Iranian President for Legal Affairs, Mohammad Dehghan, presented this proposition during a meeting with a consortium of Iraqi lawyers and university professors in Tehran earlier today.

Dehghan reaffirmed Iran's commitment to pursuing the case of the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

"The Islamic nations must bolster their legal activities on the international stage," Dehghan stated.

The Iranian official criticized the United States and what he termed as the "Arrogance Front", accusing them of misusing international legal systems and regulations as tools to label certain states as terrorist entities.

"They demand human rights while imposing the harshest sanctions on these countries under the pretext of human rights violations. Yet, their hands are stained with the blood of thousands of innocent women and children worldwide," he argued.

Dehghan urged Iraq to facilitate the formation of a regional justice court with the participation of Islamic countries. He insisted that the West lacks the necessary moral authority to mediate disputes among Islamic nations themselves.

The Iranian official expressed satisfaction with the positive measures taken by the Iraqi government in tracking the case of Soleimani's assassination and hoped that this bilateral collaboration would yield beneficial outcomes for both nations.

On their part, Iraqi law professors invited the Assistant to the Iranian President to participate in an international conference commemorating the assassination of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

They also expressed readiness for extensive legal, technical cooperation and knowledge exchange, Iran's official news agency, IRNA, said.