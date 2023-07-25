Iran Alleges Iraqi Refugee Accused of Desecrating the Quran was Recruited by Israel's Mossad

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence on Tuesday claimed that the Iraqi refugee, who allegedly burned the Quran and the Iraqi flag in Sweden, was recruited by Israel's Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency, four years ago.

The refugee, named as Salwan Momika, is said to have initiated contact with the Israeli agency.

Iran's Tasnim News Agency quoted a ministry statement alleging that Momika worked for Israel and committed the sacrilege as part of a mission assigned to him by the Mossad, to divert Muslim public opinion from the atrocities committed against the Palestinians.

The statement further claimed that Momika attempted to establish a party, the Democratic Syriac Union, inside Iraq in 2014, positioning himself as the official representative and spokesperson for the Christian community in northwest Iraq.

The Ministry's statement noted, "Momika, known for deceit and aspiration for leadership, failed in establishing his alleged party and decided to migrate to Europe. He applied for residence visas from various European countries, but was unsuccessful."

"Momika put forth considerable effort to establish contact with Israel, offering his services to the Israeli spy agency," the statement continued.

He reportedly positioned himself as an opponent of Iraq's Shia, claiming he had been detained by the "Iraqi resistance" due to his ties with Israel and his efforts to form a Christian party in Nineveh province.

"Momika, in order to prove his loyalty and obedience to Israel, photographed himself wearing a kippah - a small, round brimless cap worn by Orthodox Jewish men - along with the Israeli flag and the flag of his alleged party, the Democratic Syriac Union, sending these images to Israel," the ministry said.

The statement alleged that Momika was officially employed by the Israeli spy agency in 2019, assigned tasks such as spying on Iraqi resistance headquarters and its leaders, particularly in Nineveh province.

Upon completion of his service to the Israeli intelligence agency, he reportedly sought asylum in one of the European countries. This time, his application was accepted by Israeli officials considering him prepared to offer any service in return for European residence. Consequently, he was granted Swedish citizenship, described by the Ministry as "Israel's backyard."

The Iranian Ministry's statement suggested the timing of Momika's actions in Sweden, along with Israeli operations within the West Bank, particularly in the city of Jenin, indicates the intention of such practices is to divert the Islamic public opinion from the massacres occurring there.

The ministry added that this heinous crime is added to Sweden's record of Islamophobia, and its insistence on confronting sacred beliefs and offending the feelings of more than two billion Muslims worldwide.

The statement concluded that the outrage and condemnation by millions of Muslims worldwide will have profoundly negative impacts on Sweden, far exceeding the blood-stained reward it has received from Israel in return for this service.