Iran: 176 academics call for Kurdish Language Law
Shafaq News/ A group of 167 professors and faculty members
from the University of Kurdistan in Sanandaj, Iran, has issued an official
letter to President Massoud Pezeshkian, calling for the drafting of a law that
guarantees the right to read and write in one's native language.
The professors requested that the proposed legislation be submitted to the
Islamic Consultative Assembly for final approval.
In their letter, the academics referenced
Article 27 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which
Iran ratified in 1966. This article mandates that states with linguistic groups
must allow those groups to practice their language freely.
The professors also cited Article 15 of the
Iranian Constitution, which grants the right to use regional languages in media
and education alongside Persian.
They argued that addressing the needs of
linguistic and cultural groups in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country
like Iran would not threaten national security. On the contrary, they said it
would promote national unity and reduce social divisions.
This request is part of a recurring annual
demand, amidst increasing political and cultural discussions in Iran about
identity and the linguistic rights of minorities, particularly the Kurds, who
have yet to secure the right to study in their native language.
Estimates suggest that the Kurdish population
in Iran ranges from 8 to 10 million, constituting about 10% of the country's
total population, although these figures vary due to the lack of official
demographic data on ethnic distribution.
The Kurdish community is one of the largest ethnic minorities in Iran, predominantly residing in the western regions of the country.