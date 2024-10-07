Intense Israeli airstrikes renewed in Southern Suburbs of Beirut; Hezbollah strikes back

Shafaq News/ On Sunday evening, Israel renewed its intense airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut (Dahieh), while Hezbollah announced that it had targeted several Israeli sites with rockets.

The Israeli airstrikes were concentrated in Bourj el-Barajneh, Hadath, and Sainte Therese, following an earlier warning from the Israeli army urging the evacuation of two areas in Hezbollah's stronghold in Dahieh, while allegedly continuing to strike other Hezbollah positions.

According to Al-Mayadeen Channel, "The Sainte Therese Hospital and Al-Rassoul Al-Aazam Hospital in Beirut have been put out of service due to the recent Israeli attacks," which have caused significant damage to the infrastructure of both hospitals.

In response, Hezbollah stated, “In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their heroic and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched a rocket salvo at the Karmiel settlement at 06:55 AM on Monday, October 7, 2024.”

Before that, Hezbollah had announced in another statement that it had shelled the Nimra base (one of the main bases in the northern region) west of Tiberias with a barrage of rockets.

"Earlier, Israel claimed that its air defenses had intercepted rockets fired by Hezbollah over Haifa, which targeted a restaurant, as Hezbollah launched several rockets from southern Lebanon toward the Galilee.

However, Hezbollah stated that it had targeted the Carmel base, south of Haifa, with "Fadi 1" rockets.

These developments came after a violent night in the southern suburbs, which endured more than 30 Israeli airstrikes, with black smoke rising from several areas, particularly around Airport Road.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that the Israeli aggression has resulted in 2,036 martyrs and 9,653 injuries since October 8, including women and children.