India blames Pakistan for deadly ambush

Shafaq News/ The Kashmir attack was carried out by Pakistani militants with cross-border backing, India’s top counter-terrorism agency claimed on Friday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said two Pakistani nationals launched the attack in the Pahalgam area, allegedly acting on real-time instructions from Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives.

According to investigators, the militants received tactical guidance and logistical support directly from handlers in Pakistan, with the operation coordinated from Lashkar-e-Taiba’s headquarters under the oversight of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Neither India’s Foreign Ministry nor the Pakistani government has responded to the NIA's findings. Islamabad routinely denies involvement in cross-border militancy, insisting its support for Kashmiris is “purely diplomatic.”

In the aftermath of the attack, Indian security forces have ramped up counter-insurgency operations across the region, launching multiple investigations into suspected militant cells.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir has been at the heart of tensions between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947. Both countries claim the territory in full but control parts of it.

A separatist insurgency erupted in Indian-administered Kashmir in the late 1980s, and New Delhi has long accused Islamabad of supporting militant groups operating in the region, including Lashkar-e-Taiba.