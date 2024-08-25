IRGC Commander promises 'good news' on retaliation for Haniyeh's assassination

Shafaq News/ Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Hossein Salami promised that "good news" regarding Iran's response to the Israeli assassination of Ismail Haniyeh would be forthcoming.

The remarks were made during a public event in Khosravi, a town near the Iranian-Iraqi border, as shown in a video shared by Iranian media.

Salami’s statement came as Iran prepares to retaliate for the Israeli strike that killed Haniyeh in Tehran last month, while the specifics of the response, including the timing and method, have not been disclosed.

On Saturday, Israeli media reported that the “Knesset website had been compromised, and messages were sent to phones warning of an impending response.”

In turn, the IRGC had confirmed that a retaliatory strike is planned, although it may take some time. IRGC spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naeini stated, "The enemy must wait and anticipate our calculated and precise strikes," adding that "time is on our side."

Naeini also indicated that "Israel and the settlers should experience the bitterness of waiting," and that Iran controls the timing of the response, making it unpredictable.

Moreover, he emphasized that this response will differ significantly from previous ones, asserting, "Our response will discipline Israel well, so it should be prepared."

In a related development, Hezbollah launched a large-scale attack on Israel early Sunday, targeting numerous military sites in northern Israel. This action is described as retaliation for recent Israeli airstrikes and revenge for the assassination of Fouad Shukr, which occurred before Haniyeh's death.