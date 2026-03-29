IAEA: Iran’s Arak heavy water facility ‘no longer operational’

Shafaq News- Vienna

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday said Iran’s heavy water facility in Arak is “no longer operational” following recent airstrikes.

On X, it confirmed that the Khondab nuclear site contains no declared nuclear material.

Based on independent analysis of satellite imagery and knowledge of the installation, the IAEA has confirmed the heavy water production plant at Khondab, which Iran reported had been attacked on 27 March, has sustained severe damaged and is no longer operational. The installation… pic.twitter.com/omnomOmsNQ — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) March 29, 2026

Iranian media had reported that the Arak reactor was hit by two airstrikes on Friday, adding that no radioactive leakage occurred outside the facility.