IAEA: Iran’s Arak heavy water facility ‘no longer operational’

IAEA: Iran’s Arak heavy water facility ‘no longer operational’
2026-03-29T20:44:20+00:00

Shafaq News- Vienna

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday said Iran’s heavy water facility in Arak is “no longer operational” following recent airstrikes.

On X, it confirmed that the Khondab nuclear site contains no declared nuclear material.

Iranian media had reported that the Arak reactor was hit by two airstrikes on Friday, adding that no radioactive leakage occurred outside the facility.

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