Huge explosion heard in southern Iran

Shafaq News/ A large blast was heard on Saturday in the vicinity of Lake Bakhtegan, near the city of Shiraz in southern Iran, local authorities said.

Speaking to Iran's state television, Gulamreza Gulami, crisis management director in the Fars province, confirmed the news but rejected claims that the explosion was caused by a plane or helicopter crash in the region.

"The cause of the explosion is unknown, but according to the follow-up from Shiraz airport, there was no passenger plane or helicopter crash in the region," the official said.

"The army's air defense unit also confirmed the sound of a large explosion in the area. Local authorities, police and military units are investigating the issue," Gulami said.

There are no residential areas around Lake Bakhtegan.