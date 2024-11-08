Houthis shoot down US drone in Yemen, escalating attacks on foreign vessels in support of Gaza

Shafaq News/ Yemen’s Houthi forces, also known as Ansarallah, shot down a US drone on Friday morning, according to eyewitness accounts, marking an escalation in the Houthis' attacks targeting US drones.

Videos circulating online showed the drone appearing to be ablaze before crashing in Yemen’s Al-Jawf province.

The US military confirmed awareness of the footage and stated it was investigating the incident without disclosing further details about the type of aircraft involved.

The drone is believed to be an MQ-9, a model that costs approximately $28 million per unit, according to the Congressional Research Service. This drone type can reach altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and can remain airborne for 24 hours.

The US military and the CIA have deployed drones like the MQ-9 for surveillance over Yemen for years. The Houthis reportedly have ground-to-air missiles, including Iranian-manufactured "358" missiles, capable of downing such aircraft.

Military analysts say the downing of an American drone reflects the Houthis’ advancing air defense capabilities.

No official statement was released by Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree, although the group has historically described such actions as defensive measures against “hostile acts.” The US Central Command (CENTCOM) also refrained from commenting on the incident.

Houthis’ Escalating Campaign

Since February 2024, Houthi media reports indicate the group has downed ten US drones across Yemen, marking their increased military activity since pledging support for Gaza on November 8. These incidents have spanned locations including Yemen’s territorial waters, Al-Hudaydah, Saada, Marib, Al-Bayda, and Dhamar governorates.

The Houthi attacks have disrupted shipping through this strategically significant region, where approximately 12% of global trade passes. In response, the US has assembled an international naval coalition to counter these threats, with Britain participating in some operations. American forces have also launched strikes against Houthi positions in Yemen, as the Houthis escalated their rhetoric, declaring American and British vessels as military targets.

The Houthis’ campaign aligns with their stated support for Gaza, where Israeli airstrikes killed about 45,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, according to Palestinian and UN data.

Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has claimed responsibility for targeting 102 American, British, and Israeli vessels since the conflict began, asserting the actions were “in solidarity with Gaza” in opposition to “US-backed Israeli aggression.”

Four Phases of Escalation

Analysts note that the Houthi escalation has unfolded in four distinct phases. The first phase began in October 2023, with missile and drone strikes on southern Israeli sites. In November, the second phase expanded to target vessels linked to Israel. The third phase, earlier this year, saw attacks on American and British vessels in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea. By May, the fourth phase marked a shift as the Houthis declared that all ships violating the Israeli maritime blockade and heading to Palestinian ports were legitimate targets.