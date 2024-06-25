Houthis claim strike on Israeli ship in Arabian Sea

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Houthi group (Ansarallah) announced, on Tuesday, that it had carried out a "successful" military operation targeting the Israeli-owned vessel "MSC SARAH V" in the Arabian Sea.

The Houthis stated that their forces hit the ship with precision, describing the strike as "accurate and direct."

The group stated that the operation was executed using a new ballistic missile, which had recently completed successful trial phases.

"This missile, capable of hitting targets accurately over long distances, demonstrated its effectiveness in this operation," the statement added.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have been carrying out military operations in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, targeting ships they allege are Israeli or en route to Israel amidst the ongoing Gaza conflict.

In response to these naval attacks by the Houthis, the United States and the United Kingdom launched a military operation on January 12, involving airstrikes and missile attacks on Houthi positions in Yemen.

After the commencement of military operations by Washington and London, Ansarallah pledged to retaliate, extending their targets to include American and British commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.