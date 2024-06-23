CENTCOM responds to joint attack by Ansarallah, IRI

Shafaq News / The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the destruction of three Houthi uncrewed surface vessels (USV) in the Red Sea over the past 24 hours, denying claims of a successful attack on the aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower.

Centcom stated on X, “It was determined these systems presented an imminent threat to US, coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels.”

“Separately, Iranian-backed Houthis launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen into the Gulf of Aden. There were no injuries or significant damage reported by US, coalition, or merchant vessels.”

The statement continued, “Recent claims about a successful attack by Houthi forces on the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) are categorically false.”

“This continued malign and reckless behavior by the Iranian-backed Houthis threatens regional stability and endangers the lives of mariners across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The Houthis claim to be acting on behalf of Palestinians in Gaza, and yet they threaten and have taken the lives of innocent civilians who have nothing to do with the conflict in Gaza. CENTCOM will continue to act with partners to hold the Houthis accountable and degrade their military capabilities.”

It s noteworthy that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced, on Sunday, that it had carried out two operations in coordination with Ansarallah (Houthis), targeting ships in the port of Haifa and the Mediterranean Sea.

IRI stated that the first operation "targeted four ships in the port of Haifa," and the second "targeted the ship 'Shorthorn Express' in the Mediterranean Sea while it was en route to the port of Haifa, using several drones."

The IRI is part of the "Axis of Resistance", a coalition that includes Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis), and other Iran-backed factions.

All groups within this Axis have declared that their attacks will persist until a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip.

This declaration comes in response to the ongoing conflict, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of about 37,980 Palestinians, predominantly children and women.