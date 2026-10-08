Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's Houthis (Ansarallah) said on Thursday they had shot down a Saudi armed reconnaissance drone over Taiz province and launched ballistic missiles at Saudi forces gathered at the Qaoua military camp in the Ras Al-Arah area, claiming direct hits.

متحدث القوات المسلحة اليمنية العميد يحيى سريع: تمكنت قواتنا المسلحة بفضل الله من استهداف تجمعات وتحشيدات تابعة للعدو السعودي في معسكر قعوة بمنطقة رأس العارة بعدد من الصواريخ الباليستية وكانت الإصابات مباشرة بفضل الله وخلفت العديد من القتلى والجرحى واحتراق بعض مخازن الأسلحة. وقد تزامن مع هذا الاستهداف استهداف آخر لتجمعات وتحشيدات العدو السعودي جنوبي باب المندب ومنطقة السقيا ورأس العارة وذلك بعدد من الصواريخ الباليستية وقد حققت أهدافها بنجاح وخلفت عشرات القتلى والجرحى. — الإعلام الحربي اليمني (@MMY1444) October 8, 2026

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree also said the group had struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile, without providing further details.

متحدث القوات المسلحة اليمنية العميد يحيى سريع: تمكنت قواتنا المسلحة بفضل الله من استهداف مطار الملك خالد في الرياض بصاروخ باليستي وقد أصاب هدفه بدقة وتسبب في تعطيل حركة المطار. نجدد دعوتنا وتحذيرنا للمرة الأخيرة لكافة شركات الطيران العالمية من مغبة استمرارها في تسيير رحلاتها في الأجواء السعودية كونها أصبحت مسرحا لعملياتنا العسكرية باستثناء أجواء المناطق المقدسة في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة. — الإعلام الحربي اليمني (@MMY1444) October 8, 2026

On Wednesday, Ansarallah identified the same airport as a target twice —first with several drones and later with a ballistic missile— framing the attacks as retaliation for the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen and the Kingdom's continued blockade.

Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council and supreme commander of the armed forces, declared last week that military operations had begun to restore government authority across the country. He later named the campaign "Dawn of Yemen."

Internationally-recognized government forces have since sought to recapture territory around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Mocha that the Houthis seized in September. The Houthis, meanwhile, said they had repelled an attempted Saudi advance toward their positions in eastern Al-Jawf province, with dozens of Saudi personnel sustaining casualties and several military vehicles put out of action.

A UN-brokered truce in 2022 largely halted heavy fighting in Yemen but failed to produce a lasting settlement. The International Organization for Migration said on Wednesday that more than 200,000 people have been displaced since the latest round of fighting began.