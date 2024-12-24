Houthis claim hypersonic missile strike on Israeli military target

Shafaq News/ Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah) claimed responsibility on Tuesday for a hypersonic missile strike targeting an Israeli military site in Yaffa.

In a statement, Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed the launch of a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, describing the strike as successful in hitting its intended target.

“The operation achieved its goal successfully,” Saree said, adding that the group remains prepared to confront what it calls “Israeli-American-British aggression.”

Israeli authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

The attack follows a series of escalated operations by the Houthi movement, which last week announced two drone strikes targeting an Israeli military site in Ashkelon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted, on Sunday, that Israel would continue its operations against the Houthi group, accusing them of threatening global shipping and the international order.

Since October 7, 2023, the Iran-backed Houthis have significantly ramped up their attacks on Israel, as well as on commercial shipping in strategic maritime regions.

To date, the group has launched over 200 missiles and 170 drones targeting Israeli interests.