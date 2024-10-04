Hezbollah targets Israeli base, artillery, and Merkava tanks with rockets

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Hezbollah announced that it had launched a series of rocket attacks on an Israeli military base, artillery positions, and a Merkava tank.

In successive statements, the group said, "In response to the brutal Israeli attacks on cities, villages, and civilians, our fighters targeted a Merkava tank near the Al-Malikiya site with a guided missile, setting it ablaze and killing or wounding its crew."

The group also stated that they fired a salvo of rockets at Israeli artillery positions south of Kiryat Shmona and launched another strike on the Ilaniya base.

On Thursday, Hezbollah group targeted the Israeli base of Sakhnin for military industries in Haifa Bay and the city of Tiberias.

According to the Iranian-backed group, 17 Israeli soldiers were killed since the army started its ground operation. So far, the army is not able to penetrate the Lebanese territories.

Earlier today, the Israeli military said Friday that around 20 rockets were fired from Lebanon, with some intercepted and the rest landing in open areas. The rockets, reportedly launched from Lebanese territory, targeted Haifa, Kiryat, and the Galilee region, the army said in a statement.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, stating, “We launched rocket salvos on Kiryat, north of Haifa,” in response to Israel’s “barbaric assault on cities, villages, and civilians.”