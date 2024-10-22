Hezbollah strikes Israeli military targets, downs drone near Lebanese border

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Hezbollah announced a series of operations targeting Israeli military and industrial sites, as well as downing a drone over the Lebanese town of Jebchit.

In multiple statements, Hezbollah revealed that "as part of its Khaybar Operations, its fighters launched precision missiles at an Israeli military industries company located in the outskirts of Tel Aviv."

Additionally, Hezbollah reported striking "an Israeli infantry unit between the towns of Adaisseh and Taybe with a guided missile." It further claimed to have targeted a Merkava tank in Misgav Am using a guided missile, resulting in the tank's destruction and leaving its crew either dead or injured.

The group also noted that it launched "rocket salvos at a gathering of Israeli soldiers on the outskirts of the town of Markaba." The attacks on Israeli troop concentrations in the area were repeated later in the day with additional rocket fire.

Hezbollah further reported two additional rocket barrages targeting Israeli forces, one in Misgav Am and another in the eastern outskirts of Taybe.

The group also confirmed "downing a Hermes 450 drone over Jebchit with a surface-to-air missile," providing visuals of the drone burning midair.

In its concluding statement, Hezbollah mentioned that its air defense units successfully engaged another Hermes 450 drone over the Iqlim area, forcing it to retreat from Lebanese airspace after being fired upon with a surface-to-air missile.