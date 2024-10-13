Hezbollah’s “deadliest” strike on Israel: 67 injured

Shafaq News/ Israeli media reported, on Sunday, that a drone attack launched by Hezbollah on the Binyamina area, south of Haifa, resulted in dozens of injuries.

According to Israeli outlets, the drone strike caused more than 67 casualties, with some suffering severe injuries. Israeli Army Radio, citing a military source, confirmed that the Binyamina attack, carried out by a Hezbollah drone, was “the deadliest since the conflict began.”

“The high number of injuries from the explosion prompted the deployment of helicopters to evacuate the wounded,” according to Israeli reports. Israel Hayom noted that “no warning sirens were sounded in Binyamina prior to the drone's impact.”

Later, Hezbollah issued a statement claiming responsibility for launching a swarm of kamikaze drones targeting a Golani Brigade training camp in Binyamina, south of Haifa.