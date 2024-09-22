Hezbollah launches new drone attack; Netanyahu warns: "You will understand our message"

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Hezbollah carried out a new drone attack on Israeli military positions, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel inflicted on Hezbollah “a sequence of blows that they could not imagine.”

“If Hezbollah has not understood the message, I promise you, it will understand the message," Reuters quoted Netanyahu as saying.

He added, "We will take whateveraction isnecessarytorestore securityand tobring our peoplesafelybacktotheir homes."

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced that it targeted Israeli soldiers' newly established gatherings with swarms of drones, claiming precise hits.

In its statement, the party's military media said, "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their valiant and honorable resistance, and in response to the enemy's attacks on the resilient southern villages and safe homes, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched two aerial attacks on Sunday, September 22, 2024, with swarms of attack drones on the enemy soldiers' positions around Al-Manara site and the Yiftah barracks, hitting their targets accurately."

Concerns of a broader war have increased after Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, described Israel’s recent actions—including the bombing of communication devices and wireless systems that killed dozens of people, including children—as an "unprecedented and historic blow." This was followed by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut that killed Ibrahim Aqil, a senior Hezbollah military commander, along with several other top leaders, including members of the elite Radwan force.

Earlier today, Hebrew sources reported that Hezbollah launched dozens of missiles, some of which were of heavy caliber, and attacked Haifa with 6 missiles of the Fajr type (330 mm).

In a series of statements, the group claimed responsibility for launching dozens of Fadi 1 and Fadi 2 rockets, as well as Katyusha rockets, at Rafael Advanced Defense Systems facilities, which are responsible for producing electronic warfare equipment, in the Zevulun region north of Haifa, in response to what they described as a "massacre" by Israeli forces.

In addition to the strikes on Haifa, Hezbollah fired heavy rocket salvos at Israeli positions along the western and eastern shores of Lake Tiberias, as well as the Doviv settlement in the Upper Galilee. Israeli air raid sirens were triggered across these areas.