Hezbollah launches missile salvo at Israeli center in Haifa

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Hezbollah announced that it launched a “qualitative missile salvo” on the 7200 Rehabilitation and Maintenance Center south of Haifa.

The party said, “As part of the Khaybar operations and in response to the attacks and massacres committed by the Zionist enemy, and under the banner ‘We heed your call, O Nasrallah,’ the Islamic Resistance launched a qualitative missile salvo at the 7200 Rehabilitation and Maintenance Center south of Haifa.”

Hezbollah reiterated its commitment to remain ready and present to defend its country and its “noble, oppressed people,” vowing “not to hesitate in fulfilling its duty to deter the enemy.”

This comes just hours after Hezbollah announced, “In a complex and qualitative operation, the party’s missile force launched dozens of rockets toward various targets in Nahariya and Acre to engage the Israeli air defense systems. Simultaneously, the air force deployed swarms of drones, some used for the first time, toward different areas in Acre and Haifa.”

The “qualitative” drones managed to penetrate Israeli air defense radars undetected, reaching their target at a training camp for the elite Golani Brigade in the Binyamina area, south of Haifa. The drones exploded in rooms where dozens of Israeli officers and soldiers were present, preparing for an attack on Lebanon, including senior officers.

“The explosions killed and wounded dozens,” Hezbollah affirmed.

For its part, the Israeli army said, “Hezbollah drone attack on a military base near Binyamina in northern Israel killed four soldiers and seriously injured seven others.”

Earlier on Sunday evening, Israeli outlets pointed out that the drone strike caused more than 67 casualties, with some suffering severe injuries. Israeli Army Radio, citing a military source, confirmed that the Binyamina attack, carried out by a Hezbollah drone, was “the deadliest since the conflict began.”

“The high number of injuries from the explosion prompted the deployment of helicopters to evacuate the wounded,” according to Israeli reports. Israel Hayom noted that “no warning sirens were sounded in Binyamina before the drone’s impact.”

Israeli media outlets reported that a drone launched by Hezbollah hit a dining hall where soldiers were present. A military source stated that “the air defense systems failed to detect the drones, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.”

Sunday marked the highest number of operations by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, with an average of 38 operations in a single day.

The clashes between Israel and Hezbollah began on the heels of the war between Israel and Hamas that erupted on October 7, 2023, when the Lebanese party opened a “support front” for the Gaza Strip.

Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon since September 23, targeting what it claims are infrastructure and facilities belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, eastern Lebanon, and the southern suburbs of Beirut. Since then, the ongoing bombardment has resulted in the deaths of over 2,306 individuals, including women and children, and the displacement of nearly a million others.

In response, Hezbollah responds to Israeli attacks with rockets and drones, inflicting material and human losses.