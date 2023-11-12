Hezbollah claims responsibility for a missile attack, Israel says civilians were injured

Shafaq News/ Lebanon's powerful military group, Hezbollah, has claimed responsibility for an attack by an anti-tank missile which Israel says it injured six Israelis, all of them are civilians.

An Israeli ambulance service spokesperson told Israel's N12 News one person was critically wounded and between three to five others injured.

Israeli army claimed that the missile hit some vehicles in the vicinity of Dovev, an Israeli settlement near the blue line, and it responded with artillery bombardments.

Footage showed cars on fire on a road near an open area.

On Saturday, the head of Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that the front against Israel would remain active.