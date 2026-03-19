Hegseth: US to launch biggest strike yet in Iran war

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States on Thursday will carry out its “largest strike package yet” in the war with Iran, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed, a day after Israeli strikes targeted an Iranian gas field and Tehran responded with attacks across the region.

Speaking at a press conference, Hegseth described the ongoing campaign as “laser-focused and decisive,” stating that US forces have struck more than 7,000 targets inside Iran, including naval assets and military ports. He denied that the operation —named Epic Fury— is turning into an "endless abyss or a forever war or quagmire.”

"Hear it from me, one of hundreds of thousands who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, who watched previous foolish politicians like [George W.] Bush, [Barack] Obama and [Joe] Biden squander credibility," he said. "This is not those wars."

Hegseth also referred to six US service members killed in a refueling aircraft crash over Iraq last week, recounting that their families urged officials to “finish this” and “not waver,” adding that the administration is committed to honoring their “sacrifice.”

His remarks came a day after President Donald Trump said in a social media post that Washington “knew nothing” about Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field. Asked about the attack and Trump's remarks, Hegseth replied, “We hold the cards,” without elaborating on coordination with Israel.