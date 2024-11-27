Hamas signals readiness for Gaza truce amid Lebanon-Israel ceasefire

Shafaq News/ A senior Hamas official expressed the group’s readiness to negotiate a ceasefire agreement with Israel in Gaza, following the implementation of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The official, speaking to Agence France-Presse, described the Lebanon truce as a “victory and a significant achievement for the resistance.”

"We have informed mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey that Hamas is ready for a ceasefire agreement and a serious deal to exchange prisoners," the official told AFP, however accusing Israel of obstructing an agreement.

The official accused Israel of “stalling and evading an agreement” while continuing its “genocidal war.”

The remarks come as Israel continues its aggression in Gaza, and reached an agreement with Lebanon for a ceasefire.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza reported that at least 44,249 people have been since October 7, 2023.

About 100 Israeli hostages are still captured by Hamas in the Strip.