Hamas reveals estimated number of Israeli abductees, Confirms 22 killed in Israeli raids

Shafaq News/ A spokesman for the military wing of the Hamas movement said that the number of Israeli abductees in the Gaza Strip ranges between 200 and 250, with 22 abductees confirmed killed due to Israeli airstrikes on the region.

In a video, the spokesman stated, “Due to field and security considerations, we cannot accurately count the number of abductees, but our estimates indicate a figure between 200 to 250 or more.” He clarified that the “Al-Qassam Brigades” holds 200 abductees, with the remainder distributed among various other resistance factions or in locations that cannot be disclosed now.

The spokesman further noted that 22 kidnapped Israelis were killed due to recent Israeli raids on the Strip, including a 26-year-old artist from Tel Aviv named Guy Olivier. He emphasized that Hamas treats the abducted individuals well, and considered the non-Israelis arrested as guests. “We are committed to their safety, and when the field conditions permit, we will release them,” he affirmed.