Hamas demands Trump fulfill his promise regarding Gaza war

Shafaq News/ Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said on Wednesday that the election of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump presents an opportunity for him to deliver on his pledge to end the war in Gaza within hours.

Abu Zuhri called on Trump to “learn from the mistakes” of President Joe Biden. “The defeat of the Democratic Party is a natural consequence of their criminal policies toward Gaza” he added to Reuters.

Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas’s political bureau in Gaza, also stressed the need for the United States to halt its “blind support” for Israel and work to bring an end to the war in the Gaza Strip. His comments came shortly after Trump declared victory in the race for the White House.

“Trump’s election is an American matter, but the unconditional support for Israel must end, as it jeopardizes the future of our people and threatens the security and stability of the region,” Naim pointed out.