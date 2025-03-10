US on talks with Hamas: no breakthrough

Shafaq News/ US envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue working with Qatari mediation to secure the release of Israeli hostages, US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said on Monday.

Rubio described the recent direct discussions between President Donald Trump’s hostage envoy, Adam Boehler, and Hamas as a “one-off situation” noting that, so far, "hasn't borne fruit."

"As of now, it hasn't borne fruit. Doesn't mean he was wrong to try, but our primary vehicle for negotiations on this front will continue to be Mr. Witkoff and the work he's doing through Qatar," he affirmed.

Earlier today, Hamas accused Israel of stalling the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, waning that Israeli military actions and aid restrictions could endanger Israeli captives.

Fifteen months after the war erupted following Hamas’ attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, a three-phase ceasefire agreement was reached and took effect in Gaza on January 19. The deal, brokered by the US, Egypt, and Qatar, saw its first phase end on March 1.