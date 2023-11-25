Hamas delays release of second batch of Israeli prisoners amid alleged violations

Shafaq News/ Hamas' military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, announced on Saturday the postponement of the scheduled release of the second batch of Israeli prisoners.

The decision comes in response to what the group alleges is non-compliance by the Israeli occupation with the terms of the agreement, particularly about the entry of relief trucks into the northern Gaza Strip.

Osama Hamdan, a prominent Hamas leader, cited multiple violations by Israel, including incidents reported yesterday and today, as the primary reason for the delay. Hamdan emphasized the need to address and end these alleged violations before proceeding with the agreed-upon release standards.

"The violations committed by the occupation are related to the issue of trucks, in addition to the shooting of bullets and the rise of martyrs," stated Hamdan during a press briefing.

Israeli Army Radio acknowledged the delay in releasing detainees, expressing optimism that the issue would be resolved promptly.

The initial agreement between Hamas and Israel involved the release of prisoners in exchange for the entry of relief trucks into the northern Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades did not specify a new timeline for the release, pending the resolution of the alleged violations by the Israeli authorities.