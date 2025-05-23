Global cybercrime sweep seizes €3M, nets 20 suspects

Shafaq News/ International law enforcement agencies dismantled several of the world’s most dangerous malware operations in a coordinated crackdown conducted between May 19 and 22.

According to a report from the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust), authorities from Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada collaborated under Operation Endgame 2.0—an extension of a similar 2024 campaign targeting cybercriminal botnets.

In total, 37 suspects were identified in the latest phase. German authorities also announced that 18 of the most prominent individuals involved will be listed on the EU’s Most Wanted website beginning May 23, as part of ongoing public appeals.

Since the launch of Operation Endgame in 2024, a total of €21.2M in cryptocurrency has been seized.

The operation took down more than 300 servers and neutralized 650 domains linked to major malware variants including Bumblebee, Qakbot, Trickbot, HijackLoader, and WarmCookie.