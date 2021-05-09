Germany signs an agreement to fund two projects in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The German Ambassador to Iraq, Dr. Ole Diehl, and the head of Iraq's European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM), Mr. Christoph Buik, signed today, Sunday, two project agreements to bolster "Iraq's security capacities" and protect its "Cultural Heritage".

According to a tweet of the German Embassy in Baghdad, German Ambassador Dr. Ole Diehl said, "With Germany’s support, EUAM is strengthening Iraq’s security capacities as well as providing strategic advise to the security sector reform and the protection of Iraq’s extraordinary cultural heritage."

The two projects will be funded by the German embassy, a statement of EUAM Iraq said.

EUAM Iraq said, "the project of 'The National Database for Cultural Heritage Protection in Iraq -Phase I' will seek to strengthen Iraqi’s capabilities in the fight against organized crime and terrorism and improve cooperation between different national governmental and non-governmental organisations. The protection of cultural heritage links to both the security sector reform agenda and to improving security in Iraq."

"The project 'Senior Strategic Leadership and Change Management of SSR in MoI Iraq' supports the development and implementation of a professional senior strategic leadership and change management concept of security sector reform (SSR) in the Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Iraq," it added.