Germany foils Christmas market attack plot

Shafaq News – Berlin

German authorities detained five men suspected of planning an attack on a Christmas market in southern Germany, the Munich public prosecutor’s office said on Sunday.

According to a statement, the disrupted plot focused on a Christmas market in the Dingolfing area of Bavaria, though officials withheld the name of the specific location.

Investigators determined that the plans stemmed from what authorities described as “a terrorist motive” and involved an assault carried out using a vehicle.

Those in custody include a 56-year-old Egyptian national, a 37-year-old Syrian national, and three Moroccan nationals aged 22, 28, and 30.

The arrests occur as Germany steps up security measures around Christmas markets nationwide amid concerns over potential attacks. Authorities remain on alert following a car attack last year on a Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg that killed six people and injured hundreds.