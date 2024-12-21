Iraq condemns Magdeburg Christmas market attack, offers support in face of “terrorist acts”

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq strongly condemned the “tragic incident” at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed full solidarity with the German government and people in the face of this "painful attack," offering “sincere condolences and sympathies to the victims' families” and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

The ministry also reiterated Iraq's firm stance against “all forms of violence and extremism,” affirming its commitment to “providing support and solidarity with countries in the face of such terrorist acts.”

On Friday, a car plowed into a group of people at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, resulting in at least 11 deaths and around 80 injuries, after the vehicle sped through the crowd for “at least 400 meters.”