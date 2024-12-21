Kurdish President Barzani condemns Christmas market “barbaric attack” in Germany

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani “strongly” condemned the vehicular attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, which left dozens dead and injured.

“I strongly condemn last night’s barbaric attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany,” President Barzani wrote on X.

“In the Kurdistan Region, we stand with the German people during these difficult times. Our hearts and thoughts are with the families of the victims, and we wish the injured a swift recovery,” he added.

On Friday, a car plowed into a group of people at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, resulting in at least 11 deaths and around 80 injuries, after the vehicle sped through the crowd for “at least 400 meters.”

In turn, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted on X that this incident "raises the worst fears,” adding, "My thoughts are with the victims and their families. We stand with you and the people of Magdeburg. I thank the dedicated rescue workers during these difficult hours."