Shafaq News/ On Monday, German authorities have deported 47 Iraqi nationals, a spokesperson for the Lower Saxony Interior Ministry announced.

The official confirmed that 16 of those deported had been residing in Lower Saxony but provided no further details.

Irfan Karim, a member of the General Union of Iraqi Refugees, had stated earlier that around 10,000 asylum seekers from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region face deportation.