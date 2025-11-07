Syrian arrivals in Germany plunge nearly 50%

Shafaq News – Berlin

The number of Syrians arriving in Germany fell sharply this year, dropping by almost half compared with 2024, the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden said on Friday.

Figures show that around 40,000 Syrians entered Germany between January and September 2025 — a 46.5% decrease from 74,600 in the same period last year. During the same timeframe, departures back to Syria rose 35.3% to about 21,800.

The office noted that the data do not indicate the reasons behind these movements or the asylum status of those involved.

Asylum applications by Syrians also declined sharply, reaching around 19,200 by the end of September, down from 58,400 last year. Despite the fall, Syrians remain the largest group of asylum seekers in Germany, accounting for 21.9% of all applications.

A similar pattern emerged across the European Union. EU data through July showed 26,200 Syrians applying for asylum across member states — a 69% reduction from the previous year. Syria ranked third among countries of origin for asylum seekers in the bloc, representing 7% of all applications, behind Venezuela at 14% and Afghanistan at 9%.

