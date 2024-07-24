Germany bans Hamburg-based organization for supporting Hezbollah

Shafaq News/ The German government announced, on Wednesday, the banning of an organization based in Hamburg, accusing it of promoting the ideology of Iran's leadership and supporting the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Germany's Interior Ministry stated that the "Islamic Center in Hamburg" and its numerous affiliated organizations across Germany were banned following searches conducted in November.

The ministry revealed that authorities searched 53 properties linked to the organization in eight German states early Wednesday following a court order.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser indicated that the materials seized during the investigation confirmed serious suspicions, leading to the ban order.

In her statement, Faeser emphasized that the center promotes "an extremist Islamic ideology in Germany," adding that the center and its affiliates "also support Hezbollah terrorists and propagate aggressive anti-Semitism."

The Interior Ministry alleged that the center, as "the direct representative of the Iranian Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei)," aggressively disseminates "the ideology of the Islamic Revolution" and aims to instigate such a revolution in the Federal Republic of Germany, according to the Associated Press.

The ministry clarified that "this ban does not apply to the peaceful practice of the Shiite faith," as reported by Reuters.

The center, which operates a mosque in Hamburg, had been under long-term surveillance by Germany's domestic intelligence agency.

Last fall, the center asserted that it "condemns all forms of violence and extremism and always advocates for peace, tolerance, and interfaith dialogue."

As a result of the ban, the Interior Ministry announced the closure of four Shiite mosques in Germany. Authorities have also initiated the confiscation of the center's assets.

Hezbollah, a heavily armed Lebanese organization, has been designated a terrorist group by the United States and many other countries, though some apply this label only to its armed wing. In 2016, the Arab League classified Hezbollah as a "terrorist organization," with reservations from Lebanon and Iraq, and called for it to "cease promoting extremism and sectarianism, refrain from meddling in the internal affairs of countries, and withhold any support for terrorism and terrorists in the region." However, last June, the Arab League's assistant secretary-general announced that the league has ceased referring to Hezbollah as a "terrorist organization."

Since October 8, the pro-Iranian group has been engaged in intense cross-border combat with Israel, the most significant escalation since the 2006 war.

Around 400 Hezbollah members have been killed in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

In response, Hezbollah has launched heavy missiles, causing Israeli military casualties and massive destruction.

Internal Israeli dissent exists over the conflict due to Hezbollah's reported arsenal of up to 100,000 missiles, some capable of reaching Tel Aviv.