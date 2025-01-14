German police arrest Syrian refugee for vandalizing government buildings

Shafaq News/ German authorities have arrested a 48-year-old Syrian refugee for vandalizing the Federal Constitutional Court building in Karlsruhe, his third such offense in just four days.

According to the German newspaper Bild, the man threw a stone smeared with feces at the court building after previously targeting the Ministry of the Interior and the Chancellery. Police reported that on Friday, he threw a large stone at Chancellor Olaf Scholz's office after waving his hands to draw attention.

The suspect was apprehended on-site by federal police, who have launched a criminal investigation for property damage.

Reports suggest the man's actions may be motivated by "hatred of Israel." Last week, he reportedly approached the Federal Ministry of the Interior in Berlin, demanded to speak with the Chancellor about the Gaza war, and then smashed a bulletproof glass panel at the gate.

The individual is already wanted by public prosecutors in Cologne and Osnabrück and has a record of fraud and resisting arrest. Investigations revealed that he has been residing in Germany "without authorization" and has been considered a fugitive since February 2023.

Arriving in Germany in 2015 as a recognized refugee, he initially resided in Friedland, Lower Saxony.