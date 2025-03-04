Gaza crisis: Syria’s Al-Sharaa arrives in Cairo for Arab summit

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Syrian transitional president Ahmad Al-Sharaa arrived in Cairo to attend an emergency Arab summit on Gaza.

The summit, convened by the Arab League, aims to address the ongoing crisis in Gaza and establish a unified stance among Arab leaders. Key issues on the agenda include the protection of Gaza’s residents from displacement, with a focus on preventing forced expulsions of Palestinians from their land. Arab leaders are expected to call for immediate international intervention to stop attempts to alter the region's demographic makeup.

Discussions will also cover Egypt's proposed plan for Gaza's reconstruction, which seeks to rebuild the territory without displacing its population.