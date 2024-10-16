Gallant criticizes Macron’s actions as insult to free world values

Shafaq News/ Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant stated, on Wednesday, that French President Emmanuel Macron’s actions are an insult to the French nation and the values of the free world, which Macron claims to uphold.

Gallant condemned France’s decision to ban Israeli companies from participating in a defense exhibition, calling it a "shame" for France, adding that "the decision to discriminate against Israeli defense industries for the second time aids Israel's enemies during wartime."

France's decision was based on its imposed arms embargo against Israel, which led to the exclusion of Israeli companies from the upcoming defense trade exhibition.

Gallant also accused France of continuously adopting and implementing a hostile policy toward the Jewish people, stating, "We will continue to defend our nation against enemies on seven fronts, and we will fight for our future, whether with France or without it."

Earlier on Wednesday, two informed sources revealed that France had banned Israeli companies from participating in an upcoming maritime military trade show, further highlighting the growing tension between the two allied nations.

France had previously barred Israeli companies from participating in another military trade show earlier this year. At that time, the French Ministry of Defense justified the decision by stating that the conditions were not suitable for Israeli companies' involvement, as President Emmanuel Macron called on Israel to halt operations in Gaza.