Macron urges Hezbollah to halt attacks on Israel, calls for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron made a phone call with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, stressing the need for an "immediate ceasefire" in Lebanon.

According to the Élysée, Macron emphasized that "a ceasefire must be reached immediately in Lebanon" and urged Hezbollah to halt its missile strikes on Israel.

Macron also expressed deep concern over the intensification of Israeli strikes in Lebanon and their "tragic impact on civilians," according to the Élysée.

In his conversation with Berri, Macron called on the Lebanese people to "unite for the sake of the country’s stability and unity," urging all parties to "face this new challenge together" by supporting a "comprehensive political program that includes electing a president who guarantees national unity."

The French presidency confirmed that Paris would continue to mobilize the international community through the upcoming "International Conference to Support the People and Sovereignty of Lebanon," set to take place in Paris on October 24.

Macron also reaffirmed France's commitment to UNIFIL (the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) and expressed his dismay over the "unjustified targeting" of UN peacekeepers in recent days.