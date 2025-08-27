France orders hospitals to prepare for wartime surge in casualties

Shafaq News – Paris

French Health Minister Catherine Vautrin has instructed hospitals to be ready to receive thousands of wounded soldiers in the event of a large-scale conflict in Europe, according to documents revealed by Le Canard Enchaîné.

La France ne peut pas se permettre une crise de plus. Si nous voulons préserver notre modèle social, nous devons être lucides : il faut contenir la dépense publique et chacun doit prendre sa juste part. Ma ligne est simple : dire les choses telles qu’elles sont, ouvrir le… pic.twitter.com/tFldSTcG39 — Catherine Vautrin (@CaVautrin) August 27, 2025

The satirical weekly said it had obtained internal directives sent to regional health agencies on July 18, ordering preparations by March 2026 for a potential “high-intensity war.” The plan, drafted under the authority of the Prime Minister’s General Secretariat for Defense and National Security, includes the creation of medical centers near transport hubs to facilitate the transfer of foreign troops back to their countries.

According to the documents, the centers should be capable of treating about 100 soldiers per day for two months, or up to 250 patients daily during peak surges.

The revelation came as President Emmanuel Macron continued to call publicly for an end to the war in Ukraine. Le Canard Enchaîné questioned whether his government was instead quietly preparing for a broader European conflict.

Speaking to BFM TV on Wednesday, Vautrin sought to play down the report, framing the measures as precautionary. “This is part of prevention, like strategic stockpiles or pandemic preparedness,” she said, recalling the criticism France faced during COVID-19. “It is normal for the country to anticipate crises and their consequences. That is part of the responsibility of central administrations.”